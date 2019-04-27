MITCHELL,
Barbara (neé French):
On April 23, 2019, at home, aged 78 years. Cherished wife and best friend of Tony for 53 years, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Mair, Andrew and Heidi, Cameron and Julie; much loved granny of Molly, Tom, Evie, Jake; Jessica, Alice, Georgia, Jack; Matthew, and Alex, and a loved sister-in-law, aunty, and friend. Special thanks to Dementia Canterbury, The Harakeke Club, and the Access Nurses for their exceptional advice and care of Barbara. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Mitchell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Barbara will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 1 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019