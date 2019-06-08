Barbara HOBBS

(Formerly Wilson and Broekman). On June 6, 2019, passed away at home, aged 89 years. Loved mother of Linda, Paul, and Michael. Loved grandmother of Jonathan, Simon, Timothy, and Kylie. Donations to St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bahobbs0606 A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
