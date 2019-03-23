GRANT, Barbara
(nee MacLean):
On March 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, in her 90th year. Loved and adored wife of the late Peter for 58 years. Dearly loved sister of the late Mary Roberts, Bill MacLean, and Janice MacLean, dearly loved, respected and treasured aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the team at Merivale Retirement Village for their loving care of Barbara. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Grant, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019