Barbara Frances:

On April 16, 2019, peacefully at George Manning, aged 73 years. Beloved friend of Brian Rosewarne, much loved mum and mother-in-law of David and Linda, and Maria. Loved and cherished grandmother of Adrian, Clarice, Shanika, Austin, Liam, and Hunter, loved sister of all her brothers and sister, and her beloved pets, Sherri and the cats. A special thanks to Rose Momo for her love and support.

At rest with God

Messages to the Duckworth family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service of remembrance and farewell for Barbara will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Tuesday, April 23, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Sydenham Cemetery, Simeon Street.







Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2019

