Avis Meryl (nee Stoop):
Died peacefully at home on March 3, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved wife of John, the best mother in the world to Annie and Ettie, loved mother-in-law to Dave and Paul, loved sister-in-law to Judy and Peter Disher, and Lynne and David Casson, and loved adopted mother to Glenn and Sarina. An informal get-together, to celebrate the memory of Avis, will be held at the family home on Saturday, March 9, from 11.00am. No flowers thanks.
