Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Audrie Rangimarie:

Passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late David James Bradley, bestest mum of Derek and Joy, Phillip and Annie, Mark and Yvonne, and Annie and Alby. Dearest grandma to BJ, Chelsea, Shayne, Nicola, Christopher, Kyra, Lorene, Melissa, and Heather, and precious great-grandma to Bailey, Harper, Max, Addison, Isaiah, Elijah, Tiny (due any day), Jessica, Joshua, Sam, and Stella. Fondly remembered by Rachel, Meagan, James and Bailey, Tessa and James and their children. Mum loved to travel with her tramping buddies and enjoyed long bush walks, cross-country hikes and adventurous outdoor treks through diverse landscapes and climes. After travelling the globe and experiencing extremes from Alaskan glaciers to the soaring Chilean mountain passes, to the sun baked expanse of the Australian outback, her spirit of adventure never waned. Audrie had a very droll if not outright wicked sense of humour. Her friends would recall when she would be a little sneaky and fool her friends. More than once Audrie pulled the wool over her friend's eyes to show who's on top. Family, friends and close acquaintances are warmly invited to pop in and pay their last respects to our dearly departed Audrie at home in Rangiora from the 21st to the 23rd of April. A Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10.30am.

Poroporoaki a haere ki te aroha i roto i o koutou ngakau







BRADLEY,Audrie Rangimarie:Passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late David James Bradley, bestest mum of Derek and Joy, Phillip and Annie, Mark and Yvonne, and Annie and Alby. Dearest grandma to BJ, Chelsea, Shayne, Nicola, Christopher, Kyra, Lorene, Melissa, and Heather, and precious great-grandma to Bailey, Harper, Max, Addison, Isaiah, Elijah, Tiny (due any day), Jessica, Joshua, Sam, and Stella. Fondly remembered by Rachel, Meagan, James and Bailey, Tessa and James and their children. Mum loved to travel with her tramping buddies and enjoyed long bush walks, cross-country hikes and adventurous outdoor treks through diverse landscapes and climes. After travelling the globe and experiencing extremes from Alaskan glaciers to the soaring Chilean mountain passes, to the sun baked expanse of the Australian outback, her spirit of adventure never waned. Audrie had a very droll if not outright wicked sense of humour. Her friends would recall when she would be a little sneaky and fool her friends. More than once Audrie pulled the wool over her friend's eyes to show who's on top. Family, friends and close acquaintances are warmly invited to pop in and pay their last respects to our dearly departed Audrie at home in Rangiora from the 21st to the 23rd of April. A Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10.30am.Poroporoaki a haere ki te aroha i roto i o koutou ngakau Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers