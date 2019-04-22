BRADLEY,
Audrie Rangimarie:
Passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late David James Bradley, bestest mum of Derek and Joy, Phillip and Annie, Mark and Yvonne, and Annie and Alby. Dearest grandma to BJ, Chelsea, Shayne, Nicola, Christopher, Kyra, Lorene, Melissa, and Heather, and precious great-grandma to Bailey, Harper, Max, Addison, Isaiah, Elijah, Tiny (due any day), Jessica, Joshua, Sam, and Stella. Fondly remembered by Rachel, Meagan, James and Bailey, Tessa and James and their children. Mum loved to travel with her tramping buddies and enjoyed long bush walks, cross-country hikes and adventurous outdoor treks through diverse landscapes and climes. After travelling the globe and experiencing extremes from Alaskan glaciers to the soaring Chilean mountain passes, to the sun baked expanse of the Australian outback, her spirit of adventure never waned. Audrie had a very droll if not outright wicked sense of humour. Her friends would recall when she would be a little sneaky and fool her friends. More than once Audrie pulled the wool over her friend's eyes to show who's on top. Family, friends and close acquaintances are warmly invited to pop in and pay their last respects to our dearly departed Audrie at home in Rangiora from the 21st to the 23rd of April. A Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10.30am.
Poroporoaki a haere ki te aroha i roto i o koutou ngakau
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019