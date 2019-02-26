MOORE, Audrey:
On February 19, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, cherished mother of Robyn, and Greg, loved mother-in-law of David, and Annette, a much loved grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of nine great-grandsons. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh whose care and compassion was much appreciated by Audrey and the family. In accordance with Audrey's wishes, a private ceremony and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019