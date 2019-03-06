Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey MCMECKING. View Sign



Audrey Meredith:

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Christchurch aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis and Marcus Halliday (Lake Hayes), Sandra and John Dunn (Australia), Barry and Beth (deceased, Whakatane), Joanne, Greg and Paula (Timaru). Loved nana of Paul Dunn, Mark Dunn and Laura; Andrew, and Cameron (deceased); George Armstrong and Luzie, James Armstrong and Gabby; and Samantha. Loved great nana of Eve and Max Dunn. Many thanks to Thorrington Village and special thanks to St Albans Retirement Village for their love and care to Audrey in her final days. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Audrey McMecking, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Audrey will be celebrated at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11.00am.







McMECKING,Audrey Meredith:Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Christchurch aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis and Marcus Halliday (Lake Hayes), Sandra and John Dunn (Australia), Barry and Beth (deceased, Whakatane), Joanne, Greg and Paula (Timaru). Loved nana of Paul Dunn, Mark Dunn and Laura; Andrew, and Cameron (deceased); George Armstrong and Luzie, James Armstrong and Gabby; and Samantha. Loved great nana of Eve and Max Dunn. Many thanks to Thorrington Village and special thanks to St Albans Retirement Village for their love and care to Audrey in her final days. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Audrey McMecking, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Audrey will be celebrated at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11.00am. Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers