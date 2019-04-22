Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret (nee Quick):

(Late of Sefton) On Thursday April 18, 2019 at Karadean Court in Oxford. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Erwin. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Peter Wiltshire, Stewart and Sue, Gavin and Lola, Ian and Debra, Rhonda and Murray James, and Rex. Dearly loved nana of Shane and Candice, Jalayna and Joel; Carly and Mark, Steven and Shan; Bradley and Rebecca, Vaughan and Gabrielle, and Sheryl; Trent and Joke, Nathan (deceased), Blair and Bonnie; and Teagan and Jason. Great-nana Audrey to Jake; Jai, Jaymee, and Jed; Jordan, Hunter, and adam; Corban, Pyper, and Hazel; and Shannon.

"She will be greatly missed"

No flowers by request but donations to the North Canterbury I.H.C would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family would like to thank Bloomfield Court and Karadean Court for their wonderful care and kindness of our Mother. The Funeral Service for Audrey will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora on Friday, April 26, at 1.00pm. Followed by interment in the Balcairn Cemetery. Messages to the McGiffert family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







