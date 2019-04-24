HARRIS, Audrey Florence:
On April 21, 2019, peacefully at Oakwoods, Richmond, Nelson. Loved wife of Warren, Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Norm, Mark and Joss, and David and Ruk. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the Oakwood staff. The Funeral Service will be held at Shone and Shirley's Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Friday, April 26, at 2.30pm. Messages to Apt D4 Oakwoods, 357 Lower Queen Street, Richmond 7020.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019