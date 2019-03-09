|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey CHURCH.
CHURCH, Audrey Elizabeth:
On March 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Roy Joseph Church, much loved mother of Sandra, Anthony, Andrew and Christopher, and loved mother-in-law of Owen and Antoinette. Loved Nana of Samuel, Catherine, Richard, Gemma, and Ashton. Loved by many relatives and special friends. Messages to the Church family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. In accordance with Audrey's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019