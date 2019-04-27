ANDERSON,
Audrey Catherine:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Mayfair Life Care, aged 98 years. Treasured wife of the late Doug, much loved mother of Isobel, and Murray, and inspirational mother-in-law of Wendy (Chch), Chrystine (Aust) and Peter (Fiji). Loved and devoted Grandmother of Tracey and Nigel Absolum (Chch), Shelley and Vaughn Lapslie (Chch), Luke and the late Kellie Walker (Aust), and Craig and Laura Anderson (Aust). Nana to Jamie, Jack, Katie, Cadence and Hannah. Loved Audrey to Donna and Graeme Wills (Chch), Jason (Chch), Duncan, and Gordon Absolum (Chch), and dear friend to Roger Sheard.
"A Life well lived"
Messages may be addressed to the Anderson Family, 5b Memorial Avenue, Fendalton, Christchurch 8053. At Audrey's request a Private Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Audrey's life will take place at 2.00pm, on Saturday, May 4, at the Mary Potter Community Centre in Durham St.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019