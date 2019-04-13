NORTON-TAYLOR,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Atholine NORTON-TAYLOR.
Atholine Mavis:
A beautiful lady has left us on Thursday, April 11, 2019, now at peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Kevin, Ashley and Una. Nanny to Jonathan, and Chantelle. Nana to Kieran and Connlan. Loved sister of Bruce, Ivan (deceased), and Lois (deceased), also a dear friend to Jack (deceased).
"May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again"
Special thanks to Palm Grove for their wonderful care of Atholine. Messages may be addressed to the Norton-Taylor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Atholine's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, April 16, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019