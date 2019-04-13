Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Atholine NORTON-TAYLOR. View Sign



Atholine Mavis:

A beautiful lady has left us on Thursday, April 11, 2019, now at peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Kevin, Ashley and Una. Nanny to Jonathan, and Chantelle. Nana to Kieran and Connlan. Loved sister of Bruce, Ivan (deceased), and Lois (deceased), also a dear friend to Jack (deceased).

"May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again"

Special thanks to Palm Grove for their wonderful care of Atholine. Messages may be addressed to the Norton-Taylor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Atholine's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, April 16, at 3.00pm.







NORTON-TAYLOR,Atholine Mavis:A beautiful lady has left us on Thursday, April 11, 2019, now at peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Kevin, Ashley and Una. Nanny to Jonathan, and Chantelle. Nana to Kieran and Connlan. Loved sister of Bruce, Ivan (deceased), and Lois (deceased), also a dear friend to Jack (deceased)."May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again"Special thanks to Palm Grove for their wonderful care of Atholine. Messages may be addressed to the Norton-Taylor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Atholine's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, April 16, at 3.00pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers