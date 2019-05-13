Ashley WOODHAM

  • "Deepest sympathy to Ash's family, I have fond memories from..."
  • "We were very sad at Ashley's passing. We both remember him..."
    - Shelley and Paul Quinlivan
  • "So sorry for your loss. Ash was a lovely man and a real..."
    - Genene Fraser
  • "Sorry to hear of Ashley passing, I did know him form the..."
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

WOODHAM, Ashley (Ash):
Passed away peacefully at Park Lane Retirement Village on Saturday, May 11, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Ian Muir, Sharyn and Alistair, and the late Tony; and Lyall and Kim Woodham-Jackson. Loved granddad of Zoe, and Liam; Anneka and Kurt; and Emily, Harry, George, and Alesha. Loved great-granddad of Eadmund, Arthur, and Leo. Many thanks to the staff at Park Lane for all their loving care of Ash. Messages to the Woodham family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/awoodham1105. A celebration of Ash's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press from May 13 to May 14, 2019
