WOODHAM, Ashley (Ash):
Passed away peacefully at Park Lane Retirement Village on Saturday, May 11, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Ian Muir, Sharyn and Alistair, and the late Tony; and Lyall and Kim Woodham-Jackson. Loved granddad of Zoe, and Liam; Anneka and Kurt; and Emily, Harry, George, and Alesha. Loved great-granddad of Eadmund, Arthur, and Leo. Many thanks to the staff at Park Lane for all their loving care of Ash. Messages to the Woodham family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/awoodham1105. A celebration of Ash's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from May 13 to May 14, 2019