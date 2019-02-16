|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur SMITH.
SMITH, Arthur Laurence:
(aka Laurie, Truck, & Mr Charcoal)
15.3.1936 - 18.2.2012
We who love you sadly miss you as it dawns another year. Sunshine passes, shadows fall, love's remembrance outlasts all, and though the years be many or few, they are filled with remembrance of you. You're not forgotten, nor ever shall you be; as long as life and memory last we shall remember thee. - Rena, Rosina, Julie and families.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019