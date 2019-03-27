ROTCHFORT,
Arthur George (Rocky):
Rocky is finally at peace after he passed away on March 25, 2019, with family and friends by his side, aged 82 years. Loved husband of the late Rosie, treasured Dad of Nicci, Barry, and Wendy (Krystal), grandad of Chanelle, and Angel, and a friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at Somerfield House and to John and Colleen for their love and care of Rocky. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Arthur Rotchfort c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. Join us to farewell Rocky in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 29 at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
