On March 26, 2019, from Sumner, peacefully in his 98th year. Life Member Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade. Life Member Sumner Lifeboat Institution. Trudy, Nick, and Tom wish to acknowledge and thank Arthur's Heathcote Valley neighbours, his friends, and carers for their kind care of Dad, and Jasper at home. Our special thanks to Martin and Yvonne Hook. Thank you to the staff at Parklands Hospital for looking after Dad these past few months. Following a private cremation Arthur will make one last trip over the Sumner bar. Messages and memories gratefully received by Trudy Pearson, c/- Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services, PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640.







Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019

