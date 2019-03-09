FOX, Arthur James:
|
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on March 3, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband of Jocelyn. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A Memorial Service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at St Albans Anglican Church, Kurow, on Saturday, March 16 at 2.00pm. Messages to 282 Grants Road, RD 7K, Oamaru 9494.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019