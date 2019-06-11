McDONALD, April (Tot)
(nee Reaby):
Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, aged 94, at Windsorcare. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Tom, Grant and Nicola. Much loved nana of Sarah, Cameron, Lewis, Libby and Tessa, and a loved great-grandmother of Flynn, Dylan, Ari, Joel and Connor. We would like to thank the staff at Windsorcare for their care and support. A farewell for Tot will be held at John Rhind, 19 London Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 13, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019