DRAKE, April Wendy:
On February 8, 2019, suddenly at her home in Timaru, aged 69 years, dearly loved only daughter of the late Joy Aspinall, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Rachel, Darren, Kylie and Mike, much loved nana of Corban, and Amity; Payton, Phoenix, Jayda, Jaz, Tyla, and Billie-Joy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late April Drake, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for April will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 19, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019