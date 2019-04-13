In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton MARCIJASZ. View Sign





10.6.1921 – 14.4.2014

God saw that you were getting tired and a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you and whispered,"Come with me".

With tear-filled eyes we watched you suffer and fade away,

Although we loved you deeply, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

We gaze up to the heavens wondering if you see,

Those of us you left behind,Your beloved family.

We close our eyes, we see your face,

We see your beautiful smile,

Oh Dad we would give anything to talk to you a while.

You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true,

And when we needed someone we could always count on you.

One day we'll be together, Yes!

And that day time can't sever,

There'll be no death or parting then,

In that Blessed Forever.



Love – Mark, Sandra, Katarina, David and Tamara.



MARCIJASZ, Anton Ihor:10.6.1921 – 14.4.2014God saw that you were getting tired and a cure was not to be,So he put his arms around you and whispered,"Come with me".With tear-filled eyes we watched you suffer and fade away,Although we loved you deeply, we could not make you stay.A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest,God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.We gaze up to the heavens wondering if you see,Those of us you left behind,Your beloved family.We close our eyes, we see your face,We see your beautiful smile,Oh Dad we would give anything to talk to you a while.You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true,And when we needed someone we could always count on you.One day we'll be together, Yes!And that day time can't sever,There'll be no death or parting then,In that Blessed Forever.Love – Mark, Sandra, Katarina, David and Tamara. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers