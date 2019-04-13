MARCIJASZ, Anton Ihor:
10.6.1921 – 14.4.2014
God saw that you were getting tired and a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you and whispered,"Come with me".
With tear-filled eyes we watched you suffer and fade away,
Although we loved you deeply, we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
We gaze up to the heavens wondering if you see,
Those of us you left behind,Your beloved family.
We close our eyes, we see your face,
We see your beautiful smile,
Oh Dad we would give anything to talk to you a while.
You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone we could always count on you.
One day we'll be together, Yes!
And that day time can't sever,
There'll be no death or parting then,
In that Blessed Forever.
Love – Mark, Sandra, Katarina, David and Tamara.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019