STEVENS,
Anthony Robert (Tony):
20.05.1924 – 18.05.2019
After living a full life of adventure, sport, business success, love and laughter, Tony passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Rangiora with his lovely daughter Claire at his side, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev, and treasured father of Claire, and Mark. Much loved father-in-law of Blair, and good friend of Justine, Chloe, and Riley. Born in Cricklewood, London, Tony will be remembered for his successes as a professional English footballer, WW2 RAF Flight Engineer, New Zealand fashion industry pioneer, and as a good man. The family would like to thank all the amazing staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village Hospital Care, who supported Tony though his last days with empathy, dignity, and humour. A Private Service to celebrate Tony's life was held on May 22, 2019.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019