Anthony Clement (Tony):
On March 24, 2019 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Gloria, much loved father and father-in-law of James, and Don and Jill, and loved Grandad of Tony; Quinn, and Ava. Loved brother of Winton, and good friend of Louise and Bob. Stepfather of Karen and Nigel, Joanne and Chris, Richard and Michelle, and Yvonne and Randy.
Asleep in Jesus, awaiting the
trumpet call.
Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Ward 25 for their wonderful care of Tony. In lieu of flowers donations to First Light would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ACROYDS2403 Messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or online tributes to www.heavenaddress.co.nz. A Funeral Service for Tony will be held in the Ilam Seventh-day Adventist Church, 26 Ilam Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019