O'NEILL,
Anthony John (Tony):
On June 17, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Loved husband and best friend of Rosalie. Adored father and father-in-law of Deb and Warren Davie, Kath and Andy Pullar, Grant and Nicki O'Neill and Vanessa O'Neill. Treasured grandfather "Tony" of George, Tom and Harriet Davie, Angus, Riley and Lachlan Pullar and Jack, Annabelle, Patrick, Sam and Charlotte O'Neill. Messages to the O'Neill Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Puriri St, Riccarton, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm. A Rosary/Vigil will take place at the church, This Day (Thursday), at 5.30pm.
Rest peacefully
you kind and gentle man.
Published in The Press from June 19 to June 20, 2019