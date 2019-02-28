Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony MOORE. View Sign

MOORE, Anthony Mark:

You were taken needlessly and tragically from our lives, without any warning or the chance for final goodbyes.

Why do people say it gets easier with time, it's been two years and ya know what, I'm not doing fine!

I miss you constantly and especially at night, this heartbreak is soul destroying and facing life without you a daily fight.

Some days it's hard to carry on and to be strong, when life without you by my side is utterly wrong.

Your furbabies are fine and all doing well, but Bella and Bentley have put their mumma through their version of hell.

I miss your smile, laugh, kisses, knee and hand squeezes, I even miss your greasy grubby 'pawprint' teases.

Until we meet again my dear husband, my very best friend, I will love you forever till the very end.

