Anthony Clifford (Cliff):

Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital Palliative Care Unit, on Friday, April 12, 2019, aged 86 years. Former husband of the late Rae Grimsey, and most recently loved partner of Jeanie, father of Andrew, and Julie, grandfather of Jamie, Hannah, Josh, Kate, and Connor. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Unit at Burwood Hospital, and neighbours Christine and Trevor. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cliff Grimsey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Burwood Hospital Palliative Care Unit Ward B2, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Cliff will be held.







Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019

