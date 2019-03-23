DUTTON, Anthony (Tony):
On March 21, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Pat, loved father of Michael, and the late Steven, the late Samantha, and Jonathon. Dearly loved granddad of all his grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anthony Dutton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Tony's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
