CHANEY,
Anthony George (Tony):
Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Judi, father and father-in-law of Neil, Jacquie and Jonathan. Loved Gramps of Jack, Emma, Chloe and Zach, and a loved brother of Charl. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate or sent directly to them PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. A Celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Mapua Boat Club, Mapua Wharf, on Saturday, May 11, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2019