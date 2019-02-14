Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Anthony William (Jim):

Suddenly at home in his beautiful garden on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Aged 75 years. Special husband of Glenys for 47 years. Loved son of the late Daphne and Bill. Dearly loved brother of Judy and George, Ross and Daryl (deceased), Heather and Malcolm (deceased), Lynton, Robin, and Sue and Graeme. Loved uncle and great-uncle.

"Jim will be sadly missed"

Donations to the Order of St John, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, February 15, at 11.00am. Private Burial thereafter. Messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







BROWN,Anthony William (Jim):Suddenly at home in his beautiful garden on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Aged 75 years. Special husband of Glenys for 47 years. Loved son of the late Daphne and Bill. Dearly loved brother of Judy and George, Ross and Daryl (deceased), Heather and Malcolm (deceased), Lynton, Robin, and Sue and Graeme. Loved uncle and great-uncle."Jim will be sadly missed"Donations to the Order of St John, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, February 15, at 11.00am. Private Burial thereafter. Messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers