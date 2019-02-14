BROWN,
Anthony William (Jim):
Suddenly at home in his beautiful garden on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Aged 75 years. Special husband of Glenys for 47 years. Loved son of the late Daphne and Bill. Dearly loved brother of Judy and George, Ross and Daryl (deceased), Heather and Malcolm (deceased), Lynton, Robin, and Sue and Graeme. Loved uncle and great-uncle.
"Jim will be sadly missed"
Donations to the Order of St John, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, February 15, at 11.00am. Private Burial thereafter. Messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
