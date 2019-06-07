Anthony BROOME

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

BROOME,
Anthony Douglas (Tony):
On June 4, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father of Victoria, Susan, Craig, and the late Christopher (died at birth). Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anthony Broome, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Tony, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Tony will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 10, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019
