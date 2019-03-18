CRAW, Ansell Rex (Rex):
On March 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Summerset Wigram, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Sue, Richard and Danielle, Nigel, and Andrea and Mark Tibbotts. Loved grandad of James, and Philip; Belinda, Reuben, and Lydia; Robson; Courtney, and Nicholas; and loved great-grandad of Tyler, Blake, Lexie-Rose, and Milly. Special thanks to Christchurch Hospital, Burwood Hospital, and Summerset for their care of Rex. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rex Craw, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Rex's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 21, at 10.00am, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019