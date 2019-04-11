Annie MCTAVISH

  • "rest in peace Annie your bright bubbly personality will..."
    - holly rae
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this very sad time. May the..."
    - Cathy and Ian Falconer
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - dulcie mcdonald
  • "RIP my wee Scottish lass"
    - Jenny Evans

McTAVISH,
Annie (Nan Cullen):
On April 9, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacky and Pete, and Gayle. Loved grandma of Tyler, and Elliott, loved granny of Mitchell, and Brianna. Loved great-grandma of Huxley. Messages may be addressed to the McTavish family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.30am.

Published in The Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
