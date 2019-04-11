McTAVISH,
Annie (Nan Cullen):
On April 9, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacky and Pete, and Gayle. Loved grandma of Tyler, and Elliott, loved granny of Mitchell, and Brianna. Loved great-grandma of Huxley. Messages may be addressed to the McTavish family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019