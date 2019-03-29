Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette STEWART. View Sign

STEWART, Annette Elaine

(nee Redmond):

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Mum, on March 26, 2019 in the loving care of Christchurch Hospital, ICU North. Mum slipped away with little fuss to be with her beloved husband Robert Alexander (Bob). Mum was surrounded by her adoring family, Susan and Philip, Wayne and Grant, Micheal and Amelia, and in her arms of her darling granddaughters Jessica and Emily. Mum was born at Darfield Hospital on August 23, 1942, to proud parents William George and Maria Jane Redmond. Mum loved her family and will be remembered with fondness by Jocelyn and the late James Curragh, the late William and Ann Redmond, Georgina and the late Lester Marshall, the late Jean and Robert Patterson, Alison and the late Peter Pearce, the late Robert, and Pamela Redmond, the late Daphne and John Feast, the late Marion and Donald Cunningham, Evelyn Redmond, Donald and Lynette Redmond, the late Judith, and Robin Frahm. Mum thought the world of her nieces and nephews. Our family would like to invite you to farewell Mum on April 1, at 10am at Lamb & Hayward's Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road. Following the service at 2pm we will lay Mum to rest at the Ellesmere Public Cemetery. Flowers are warmly welcomed.



Published in The Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers