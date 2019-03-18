Promoted To Glory
BYRNE, Annette Veronica:
On March 16, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, in her 70th year. Very much loved and treasured wife of Bob, Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Christina Farmer, Stephen and the late Gwen Farmer, Julie and Craig Coleman, Lynette and Mark Batten, and Vicky Farmer and Wayne Warman. Treasured Nana of all her grandchildren, and loved GG to her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Byrne family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or online tributes to www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/AVByrne1603 A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held in The Salvation Army Rangiora Corps, 12 Ashley Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, March 21, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019