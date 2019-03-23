Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne HENDERSON. View Sign



Anne Elizabeth:

23.5.1925 - 18.3.2019

Sister of Pamela (UK) and Ian (UK), aunt of John (UK), Andrew (UK), Jocelyn (UK), Fiona (UK), Vanessa (Aust), and Clare (Spain), God-mother to Angela, and Joanna. Admired by all who met her. Many thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Anne. Messages to the Henderson Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

Those we love don't go away.

They walk beside us every day.



Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm.







HENDERSON,Anne Elizabeth:23.5.1925 - 18.3.2019Sister of Pamela (UK) and Ian (UK), aunt of John (UK), Andrew (UK), Jocelyn (UK), Fiona (UK), Vanessa (Aust), and Clare (Spain), God-mother to Angela, and Joanna. Admired by all who met her. Many thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Anne. Messages to the Henderson Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.Those we love don't go away.They walk beside us every day.Unseen, unheard, but always near.Still loved, still missed and forever dear.A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers