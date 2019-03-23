HENDERSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne HENDERSON.
Anne Elizabeth:
23.5.1925 - 18.3.2019
Sister of Pamela (UK) and Ian (UK), aunt of John (UK), Andrew (UK), Jocelyn (UK), Fiona (UK), Vanessa (Aust), and Clare (Spain), God-mother to Angela, and Joanna. Admired by all who met her. Many thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Anne. Messages to the Henderson Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Those we love don't go away.
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near.
Still loved, still missed and forever dear.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019