FRANCIS, Anne:
Passed away peacefully at The Oaks, aged 98 years, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a very short illness. Loved wife of Allan Francis (dec), and loved mother and mother-in-law of Hugh and Julianne (Taiwan), and Helen (Halswell). Grandmother of George and Amanda, and great-grandmother of Kate and Ben (Bishopdale). Informal funeral at her home 55 Cobra Street, Halswell, on Thursday, March 21, at 3.00pm. Flowers from peoples gardens will be greatly received. Thank you to the staff at The Oaks for their love and care of Mum in her last days and for their support.
Published in The Press on Mar. 19, 2019