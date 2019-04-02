AINGE, Anne Golder:
Anne passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in Christchurch on March 28, 2019. She died with her much loved son Stuart at her side. Anne will be greatly missed by her sister Jean and Alex Robertson in Scotland, children Jeff and Laurel (Canada), Suzi and Mike Hansen, special son Stuart, and her grandchildren Thomas and Laura. The family takes comfort in knowing that she has gone to join her beloved Jim who predeceased her in 2005. Messages for Anne's family may be posted to the Ainge Family, C/- Canterbury Christian Funeral Services, PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Anne will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Rd, Papanui, on Friday, April 5, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019