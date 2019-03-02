te GROEN, Anna C
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna TE GROEN.
(nee Raau):
Passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, aged 89 years. She survived her husband Derk (Dick) te Groen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Brian, Ingrid and David, Edwin and Karen, Richard, Martin and Danica, loved grandmother of Cheryl and Matthew, Brian, Michael and Liza, Jeremy, Jemma and Tim, Bradlee, Jessica and Nathan, Joshua, Isabelle, and Danielle, and great-great-grandmother of Amy, Olivia, Joshua, Keira, Chloe, Carter and Ella. Loved by her extended family in the Netherlands. Special thanks to the staff of Burwood Hospital, and all of Anna's friends for their wonderful care. Messages can be addressed to the te Groen family c/- 19 London Street, Richmond Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Anna will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, March 6, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019