DAVIE, Anna:
Died peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Frank Davie, loved mother of Mei, Matthew, Salena and Luke, and grandchildren Lewis, Zora, Travis, Finn, Hollie, Kaya, and Skie. Messages to the Davie family PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Anna's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 2.00pm, friends and family are invited to bring a single flower as a tribute. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 4, 2019