REDFERN, Ann Judith:
Passed away unexpectedly at her home. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa, Dominique and Nick, much loved Nani of Alex and Celia, and partner of the late Graeme (Gus). She will be sorely missed by her many friends, and neighbours who supported her. Messages may be addressed to the Redfern Family, c/- PO Box 87030, Okains Bay. The Funeral Service for Ann will be held at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Tuesday, June 4, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019