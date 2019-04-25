Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita SHAW. View Sign Death Notice



On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Resthaven Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Shaw. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Christine Shaw (Melbourne), and Chris Harrington. Much loved Nana Nita of Daniel, Michael, and Emma. A loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and her many loved friends in Christchurch and on the West Coast. Messages to the Shaw family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Anita over the years. The Funeral Service for Anita will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.







