SPITTAL,
Angela Dawn (Dawn):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Holmwood Rest Home and Hospital, Rangiora, aged 90 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cynthia and Liz, Veronica and Joop, Andy and Lisa, Mark and MaryAnne. Loved grandmother of Brigid, Emily, Hannah, and Amy. At Dawn's request a private cremation has been held.
May she rest in peace in the garden of Heaven.
Messages can be addressed to the Spittal family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on May 25, 2019
