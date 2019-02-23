YOUNG, Andrew D.F:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew YOUNG.
Peacefully at home with his family on February 21, 2019; born in Bo'ness, Scotland, 94 years ago. Dearly loved husband of Janette, and formerly of Nan (deceased). Adored Dad and father-in-law of Alan and Vicky, Elizabeth and Neil, and Margaret (deceased), and loved stepfather of Brent, and Tracey. Treasured Grandad of Anna, and Iain, and loved and adored stepgrandad of Janya, Kylee, and Zekiel. Great-grandad to Fred, and stepgreat-grandad to Emilee, Sophie and Cooper. In accordance with Andrew's wishes a private ceremony has been held. Messages to Villa 59, 420 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019