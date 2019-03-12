SIDDALL,
Andrew John Lindsay (Andy):
Unexpectedly passed away March 8, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Vicky. Incredible Dad to Kachina, Caelan and Kiera. Loved brother to Ray, Jinda, Faye, Kay, Mark, Richard, Linda, Dorri, Simon, Scott and Cheryl. Fabulous Uncle "Unkie Andrew" to Nathan, Michael, Kathryn, Ben, Daniel, Matthew, Jacob, Lance, Arthur, George, Siena and Maitland. Beloved son to the late Jack and Heather, and to Owen and Linda.
"Tall in stature and forever huge in our hearts"
Andrew was kind and gentle and will be greatly missed. A service to Celebrate Andy's life will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Friday, March 15 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019