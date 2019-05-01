Andrew HOLMES

    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

HOLMES, Andrew Peter:
Suddenly passed on April 26, 2019, aged 50 years. Loved son of Graham and Susan, loved brother of Sharon and Emma, loved Dad of Amber and Joshua, loved Grandad of Amelia, loved grandson of the late Tom and Irene Holmes, and Len and Gwen Whittaker. Missed by all his aunties, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations to Odyssey House, Christchurch, would be appreciated and may be made online atbit.ly/apholmes2604 The Funeral Service for Andrew will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on May 1, 2019
