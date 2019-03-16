BLAIKIE,
Andrew Thomas (Andy):
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 13, 2019, aged 72. Loved and loving husband to the late Joyce and Cherished life partner to the late Shirlee. Adored father to Craig and Doron. Precious Poppa to Caleb and Owen. Brother to John, the late Kay, and Duncan. Thanks to the staff of Ward 14 at Christchurch Hospital and The Home Dialysis Training Centre for the care and support shown to Andy. Messages may be addressed to the Blaikie family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Kidney Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/atblaikie1303. A Celebration of Andy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, March 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019