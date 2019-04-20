Acknowledgment

JONES, Amy (nee Holliday):

Cathie and Greg, Ross and Alice, and their families wish to extend their sincere thanks to their family and friends for all the love and support given to us during Mum's illness and sudden death. The kind expressions of sympathy through visits, cards and flowers, and your attendance at the funeral were a great comfort to us all Our sincere thanks to Dr Tarry, Dr Crozier, their medical teams, and the staff at Rosebank for their care of Mum over the past few years, and all the wonderful nursing staff in Ward 17. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.





Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers