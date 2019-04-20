JONES, Amy (nee Holliday):
Cathie and Greg, Ross and Alice, and their families wish to extend their sincere thanks to their family and friends for all the love and support given to us during Mum's illness and sudden death. The kind expressions of sympathy through visits, cards and flowers, and your attendance at the funeral were a great comfort to us all Our sincere thanks to Dr Tarry, Dr Crozier, their medical teams, and the staff at Rosebank for their care of Mum over the past few years, and all the wonderful nursing staff in Ward 17. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019