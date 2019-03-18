Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 16, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathie and Greg Prebble (Springston), Ross and Alice (West Melton), and loved Grandma of Sam and Ben Prebble, Reuben and Jess, Iain and Jordon, and Sarah Jones, and a much loved great-grandma. Messages to the Jones family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to Rosebank for their care and support. A service celebrating Amy's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Park Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, March 21, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







JONES,Amy (nee Holliday): Q.S.M.On March 16, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathie and Greg Prebble (Springston), Ross and Alice (West Melton), and loved Grandma of Sam and Ben Prebble, Reuben and Jess, Iain and Jordon, and Sarah Jones, and a much loved great-grandma. Messages to the Jones family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to Rosebank for their care and support. A service celebrating Amy's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Park Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, March 21, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019

