Alma Irene Ellen

(nee Ashton):

On March 3, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Peacefully, aged 86. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John, married for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Marcus, loved and cherished Granny of Hayley and Lyndon, Jonathan and Rebecca, Rachel and Stevie, and devoted Great-Granny of Alex and Lucy; Isla and Finn; and Ashton and Jobe.

"Where there is Faith,

there is Love,

Where there is Love,

there is Peace,

Where there is Peace,

there is God,

Where there is God,

there is No Need."

Messages to the Tindall family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A very special thank you to everyone involved in Alma's care. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, March 8, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







