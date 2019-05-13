WATSON, Allen Laird:
On May 10, 2019, peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne, loved father of Sue and Roy, Trevor and Heather, David and the late Merrilyn, and the late Raymond. A special Pop to Barbara, Graeme, Amber, Heidi, Cindy, Ricky, and Ben, a Great-Pop to 15 and a Great-Great-Pop to 3. Many thanks to George Manning Village and Hospital for their wonderful care of Allen over the last 16 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Allen Watson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Allen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 15, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019